Caricom News

Attorney General Anand Ramlogan says Integrity Commission chairman Ken Gordon’s integrity was compromised by his recent private meeting at his home with Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament yesterday, Ramlogan said questions about Gordon’s future at the commission were also now being raised.

Rowley went to Gordon’s home in Glencoe on May 15 for the discussions, a few days before he presented a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in Parliament.

