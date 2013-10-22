Caricom News

Jack Warner is happy Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has finally announced the date for the Chaguanas West by-election and remains optimistic he will be chosen to contest the seat under a UNC ticket. In an e-mail yesterday, Warner said: “I am happy the date has finally been announced. There is a lot of work still to do and now my campaign team and I can plan carefully for this campaign.”

Asked whether he was surprised at the date chosen, Warner said: “In politics, nothing ought to surprise you. We must remember that the Constitution gives to the Office of the Prime Minister the power to select the date for by-elections. There is a period which ought not to expire. “The Prime Minister has chosen July 29, 2013, a date which I myself had anticipated, given the discussions held with several leaders of the Islamic community.

So for me, July 29 seems appropriate.” On his chances of being selected by the UNC, Warner said: “I am very optimistic but I have learnt in life never to expect too much. If I am selected, I will be grateful, but if I am not, I will then have to re-look at my options and choose a path with the consensus of my constituents.”

He steered clear of confirming whether he would fight as an independent candidate.“The people of Chaguanas West, over the last two elections, did not just vote party. “The collective strength of their vote indicates they also voted for representation. It is my belief that representation again will determine for whom the vote is cast. “If the consensus, as I walk about, suggests the people want me to continue representing Chaguanas West, then I will so decide, if otherwise, I will also have a decision to make.”

Warner also said there may still be concerns among the Islamic community over the election date. “I cannot speak for the Islamic community and will not be so presumptuous to attempt to do so. However, if I had the power to choose a date, I would have chosen a much earlier date to ensure the election did not compromise the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Some Muslim brothers and sisters have indicated to me they would want to participate in the election campaign but once it falls within the month of Ramadan it will inhibit them. So while voting may not be a problem for them, participating in the process may be. “For me, I just would have preferred to be a little more respectful to the Islamic community and I do not need a meeting with its leaders to do so.” The Anjuman Sunnat ul Jammat Association (ASJA) has already said the Muslim community had no problems with the date.