Caricom News

The Jamaican Government through the Bureau of Women’s Affairs and with support from UN Women has developed a draft National Strategic Action Plan to Eliminate Gender-Based Violence in Jamaica which will be submitted to Cabinet shortly.

The broad based group that includes NGOs and organisations that serve women and children met at Jamaica House yesterday (June 11) to discuss and update the National Plan before its submission to Cabinet.

Minister with responsibility for Information, Senator, Sandrea Falconer in her address to the meeting, said this is Jamaica’s first major step towards eliminating this scourge. She said: "the National Strategic Action Plan to Eliminate Gender-Based Violence is the mechanism through which we have assessed the impact of gender-based violence locally and applied a multi-faceted approach to the issue that encompasses priority areas.”

These priority areas include: Coordination; Prevention which includes Awareness Raising and Public Education and Training; Response and Support encompassing Shelter Solutions and Sustainable Livelihood; Institutional Strengthening and Linkages; and Monitoring and Evaluation. These areas will incorporate children and vulnerable groups.

Minister Falconer added that with the implementation of the Action Plan, it is desired that it will impact the society significantly while advancing Jamaica’s process of eliminating gender-based violence.

This, the Information Minister said will only be achieved through the combined efforts of civil society, the private sector, religious communities, members of the education system; NGO’s, the media and the groups and organizations present at the meeting.

The Minister said: “much more work needs to be done on the draft Plan including an update of some statistics to reflect current realities. Globally, the need to end gender- based violence is recognized as a priority on the agenda of every major human rights based and gender oriented organization. As a signatory to numerous international commitments, Jamaica must continue to keep pace with the global agenda to eliminate gender-based violence.”

The group which has been having ongoing consultations includes representatives from: the Bureau of Women’s Affairs; Woman Inc; the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA); the People’s National Party Women’s Movement; the Jamaica Labour Party Women; Women’s Research and Outreach Centre; Sistren Theatre Collective, Office of the Children’s Registry (OCR); the Jamaica Household Workers Association; Women’s Media Watch; the Child Development Agency (CDA); the United Nation Population Fund Association; UNAIDS Jamaica; the Office of the children’s Advocate and several other organizations.

-30-