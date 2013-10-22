Caricom News

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 22nd May 2013 - St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has held talks in Kuwait with that country’s Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak AL-Hamad Al-Sabah at a red carpet welcome.

Both leaders discussed the tightening of bilateral ties and boosting cooperation in several areas especially in the economic, commercial and investment fields.

Prime Minister Douglas is accompanied on his Official Visit by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Patrice Nisbett and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Elvis Newton.

The meeting was also attended by Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Head of the Honorary Mission and Advisor at the Premier’s Diwan Faisal Mohammad Al-Hajji.

The meeting was also attended by Director of the Americas Department at the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Premier’s Diwan Sheikh FahadJaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Assistant Undersecretary of the Premier Diwan Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received Prime Minister Douglas at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

That meeting was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Deputy Minister of Amiri Dian Affair Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Head of the Honorary Mission and Advisor at the Premier’s Diwan Faisal Mohammad Al-hajji and QutaibaYousef Al-Ghanim were present at the meeting as well.

A ceremonial reception was held for Prime Minister Douglas and his delegation at Bayan Palace.

Photo 1 – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas (right) is greeted by the Kuwaiti Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak AL-Hamad Al-Sabah.